Ceres (CERES) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,645.00

Ceres (CERES) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $60.38 or 0.00157294 BTC on popular exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $332,805.32 and $14,645.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00044104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.81 or 0.07403293 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

