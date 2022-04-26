ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,731,130 shares of company stock worth $26,986,403. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHPT traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,284,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.94. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

