ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,731,130 shares of company stock worth $26,986,403. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHPT traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,284,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.94. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.