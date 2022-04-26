Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $48,498,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $745.72.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $13.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.23. 23,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,266. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $496.76 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

