Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Major Shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Sells 27,668 Shares

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 27,668 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $287,470.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,060,542 shares in the company, valued at $31,799,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 271,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMPI Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

