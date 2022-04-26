Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.94. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

