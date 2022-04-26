Chromia (CHR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.61 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $218.43 million and $31.61 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

