Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHUY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $508.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.89. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chuy’s by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

