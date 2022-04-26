Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.36

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.
CMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cimpress by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cimpress by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
