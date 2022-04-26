Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.36

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.36 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cimpress by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cimpress by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

