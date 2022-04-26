Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $153,179,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,524,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $397,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,292 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

