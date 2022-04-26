Clarus Group Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 452,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,680,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $213.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

