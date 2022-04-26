Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 135,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,331,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 433,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,866 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 318,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

