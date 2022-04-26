CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.85.

Shares of CME opened at $221.56 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

