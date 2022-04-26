Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a dividend payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

COKE opened at $485.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $281.01 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.11 and its 200 day moving average is $519.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

