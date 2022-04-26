Coldstack Trading Down 23.9% This Week (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $876,033.72 and approximately $226,236.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.19 or 0.07328131 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars.

