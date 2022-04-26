Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives $1,055.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,055.67.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

CLPBY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 106,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,933. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

