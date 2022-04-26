Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,362 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,266,119. The stock has a market cap of $204.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

