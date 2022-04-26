Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Announces $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

Comerica has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comerica to earn $8.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.11.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Comerica by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.