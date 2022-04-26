Comparing AON (NYSE:AON) & Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get AON alerts:

88.2% of AON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of AON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AON and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 10.29% 87.65% 8.32% Hagerty N/A N/A -17.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AON and Hagerty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 1 10 1 0 2.00 Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A

AON presently has a consensus price target of $303.06, suggesting a potential downside of 5.72%. Given AON’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AON is more favorable than Hagerty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AON and Hagerty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $12.19 billion 5.81 $1.26 billion $5.57 57.71 Hagerty $619.08 million 5.41 -$46.36 million N/A N/A

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Summary

AON beats Hagerty on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services and capital markets solutions products. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in risk, health, and wealth through commercial risk, reinsurance, health, and wealth solutions. Further, the company offers CoverWallet; Affinity; Aon Inpoint; CoverWallet; and ReView services. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Hagerty (Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.