Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,455.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($21.92) to GBX 1,750 ($22.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.94) to GBX 1,950 ($24.85) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.85) to GBX 2,100 ($26.77) in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CMPGY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. 122,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,676. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

