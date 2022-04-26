comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Acquired by Samjo Capital LLC

Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the quarter. comScore makes up approximately 5.2% of Samjo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 2.81% of comScore worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in comScore in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in comScore by 186.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 218,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in comScore by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 9.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the third quarter worth $2,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCOR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

SCOR stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 10,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,458. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek bought 130,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $330,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

