Conceal Price Reaches $0.31 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $24,644.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,338.72 or 0.99877416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053718 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00246954 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00108169 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00155649 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00319499 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004418 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001337 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,923,809 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,518 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

