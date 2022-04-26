CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 3.3%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.57. Approximately 8,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 636,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 2.37.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

