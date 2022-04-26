Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $281.51

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $281.51 and last traded at $281.51, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.74.

Separately, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.61 and a 200 day moving average of $234.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,563.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,533.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

