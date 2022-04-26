Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,507.14.

CSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price target on Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

TSE:CSU traded up C$91.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2,144.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,087. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,677.44 and a 12-month high of C$2,385.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2,161.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The stock has a market cap of C$45.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.30.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. Analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 79.6100006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

