Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.02. 419,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Corning has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

