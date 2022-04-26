Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,831 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $78,640,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $560.32. The company had a trading volume of 46,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $365.29 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

