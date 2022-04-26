Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,501 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 28.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.