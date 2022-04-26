Cream Finance (CREAM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.54 Million

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $40.03 or 0.00104547 BTC on major exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.67 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

