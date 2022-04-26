Credit Suisse Group (CS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Credit Suisse Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Credit Suisse Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. 252,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,896,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,678,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.52.

About Credit Suisse Group (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.