Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Gap Down to $30.20

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.20, but opened at $29.30. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 6,134 shares.

CEQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -119.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 304,571 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,762,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

