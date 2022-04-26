Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Set at C$6.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CR. National Bankshares cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.17.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$742.58 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.52. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$5.68.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$344,411.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$353,570.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,315 shares in the company, valued at C$3,643,470.88. Insiders have sold a total of 152,225 shares of company stock worth $801,247 over the last ninety days.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

