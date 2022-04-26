Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.56

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.56 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 12337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.77.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Crocs by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after buying an additional 292,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after buying an additional 122,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Crocs by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Crocs by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,958,000 after buying an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

