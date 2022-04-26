Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Cronos Group reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,811. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25. Cronos Group has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 689,069 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 659,574 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 540,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

