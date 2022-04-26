Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for 6.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $55,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 100.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.92. 35,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.27.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

