Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $206.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $184.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.62.

NYSE CCI opened at $192.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.27. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 152,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,422,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

