Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.70. 8,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,514. Crown has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.08.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

