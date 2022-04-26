Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $3.79 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Cooper Companies comprises 2.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,318,000 after buying an additional 288,394 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $84,014,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,874,000 after buying an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,161,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,911. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.78 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.11.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

