Crystal Rock Capital Management Purchases 2,150 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 3.3% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Aptiv by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APTV traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.94. 21,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

