Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $299.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $311.00 to $299.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.14.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $260.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

