Danaher’s (DHR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.14.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $260.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.