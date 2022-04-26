DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

DVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $112.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average is $110.71.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

