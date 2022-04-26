DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.93

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.93 and last traded at $74.93, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

