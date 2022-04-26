Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $23.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,202. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $606.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

