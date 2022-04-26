DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $809.00

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $809.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000845 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011950 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008475 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,673,511 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

