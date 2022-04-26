Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.24. 14,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,261,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 135,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,051,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $7,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delek US by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 452,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $6,081,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $6,013,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
