Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.24. 14,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,261,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 135,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,051,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $7,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delek US by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 452,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $6,081,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $6,013,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

