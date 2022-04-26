DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00263564 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004505 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $721.21 or 0.01893486 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

