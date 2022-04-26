Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WILYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

WILYY remained flat at $$22.40 on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. Demant A/S has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $30.02.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.