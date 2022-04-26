DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at HC Wainwright

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

