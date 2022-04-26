Desjardins Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$70.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$71.67.

MRU opened at C$70.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Metro has a 12 month low of C$55.50 and a 12 month high of C$73.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.76. The stock has a market cap of C$16.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.1000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

