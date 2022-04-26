Dev Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,527.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $10,527.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

